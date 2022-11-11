'Won't leave Police job to become model,' Says 'World's Most Beautiful Cop'

Diana Ramirez has 394,000 followers on Instagram.

A female police officer in Medellin, Colombia, is making headlines these days. On social media, people call her the most beautiful female police officer in the world. The lady who considers serving in the national police force an honour has nearly 4 lakh Instagram followers.

As reported by the New York Post, the Colombian police officer patrols the streets of Medellin, once considered the most dangerous city in the world, but says she wouldn't give up her day job to become a model or online influencer.

"If I had the opportunity to choose a career again, I would not hesitate and I would become a police officer again, because thanks to this institution, I am what I am," she said in an interview.

She has just been nominated for "Best Police or Military Influencer of the Year" at the Instafest Awards, which aim to recognise professionals who create digital content that reaches a large audience, according to the news outlet.

"For me, it is an honour to represent the police force with this nomination, " Ramirez gushed. "I feel very happy because social media shows the work and dedication of everyone who works every day and contributes to building a better country."

All of Ms Ramirez's photographs have received comments from men who admire her.

"The most beautiful police officer on the planet," one declared.

"Wow extraordinarily beautiful, I love her!" a second wrote.

One fan summed up her appeal perfectly: "Effective, dedicated, passionate, and beautiful. What more could you ask for?"