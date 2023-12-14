Woman Says She Makes Exes Jealous By Posting Selfies With AI-Generated Boyfriends

The woman said that the 3 clips in the video took her around two and a half hours.

A woman from New York, United States, recently shared that she creates fake new boyfriends using artificial technology and Photoshop to make her ex-boyfriends jealous, as per a report in the New York Post. In a video shared on TikTok and Instagram, the woman depicts how she manipulates a picture of her sitting alone on the subway so that it appears that she is with a new boyfriend.

"My ex moved on so, I had to soft launch a new BF fast," Madeline Salazar, 29, wrote in the overlay text in the video. According to her, she gives the command to the Adobe software by simply stating "man resting head on shoulder" and within minutes, an AI image of a man appears sitting next to her. She looks at multiple options and then selects her preferred "Mr Right". The video also shows how she uses AI pictures in different situations like helping her on the terrace or a picture of a man resting his hand on her leg as they work from a coffee shop.

"I started a TikTok series using generative AI to create ridiculous and comical scenarios. I'd categorized my videos into three distinct buckets: pranks, absurdity and what I call toxic dating narratives," Ms Salazar told Newsweek.

She added, "I brainstorm the most devious ways a woman can manipulate a man, and then I slap some humour on it using AI. People love these TikToks because in them I'm living out the kinds of schemes they fantasize about, and I make it funny."

The woman stated that the three clips in the video took her around two and a half hours. Several people referred to her as "toxic" and "sad" for appearing to spend a lot of time exacting revenge on past romantic partners. The digital genius has now clarified, though, that the part about her ex moving on was a joke and she hasn't used it to exact revenge on an ex. "This was more to be consumed as comedy, but not everybody understands my humour," she said.

However, according to the NYP, Ms Salazar said that people have been asking her to provide these AI services to make their partners jealous."I get comments and messages every day asking if I can edit stuff for people to make their boyfriend jealous or because their husband made them angry. It's always very urgent and they tell me, 'Emergency - I need your Photoshop help," she said stating that she declined most of the requests as she does not "want to touch another person's personal life with a 10-foot pole."

"I'm not in the business of making someone's personal life toxic. If people are going to be manipulative, they're already doing it anyway. They don't need my help," the digital creator said.