Woman Mauled To Death By Her Own XL Bully Dogs At Home In East London

A woman has been mauled to death by her own XL Bully dogs inside a home in east London, Guardian reported. The Metropolitan Police said the victim was a woman in her 50s and the attack happened in Hornchurch on Monday afternoon. She was treated by paramedics from London Ambulance Service but pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is yet to be released.

Officers were able to seize the two XL Bullies safely, but it is still unclear what will happen with them.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Due to the threat posed, armed officers attended. After assessing the situation, officers were able to safely seize two dogs. These were registered XL Bully dogs and prior to officers' arrival had been contained inside a room in the house. They did not leave the house at any time during the incident. The family of the woman, who was the owner of the dogs, are being supported by officers.''

Notably, the XL Bully breed is a variant of the wider American Bully breed type. UK government describes features of the breed including a ''heavy, large and broad'' head and a ''blocky or slightly squared'' muzzle.

It has been illegal to own, breed or sell American XL bullies without an exemption certificate in England and Wales since February 1 this year. Anyone who owns one of the animals must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public. It has also become illegal to advertise, gift, exchange, abandon or allow XL Bully dogs to stray.

The government's move to ban XL bullies was made after 23 people in the UK died in the three years leading up to the start of the ban.

A similar tragedy happened in February this year when a 68-year-old woman died after being attacked by XL Bullies while visiting her 11-year-old grandson. As per BBC, Esther Martin was fatally injured inside a home in Jaywick, near Clacton-on-Sea, Essex. The police shot both the dogs and arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous dog offences.