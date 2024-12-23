More than 100 dangerous dogs a month on average have been destroyed since XL bully dogs were banned in England and Wales, according to a report in BBC after accessing the data through Freedom of Information Act (FOI) responses from 19 police forces. In the first eight months of the year, 1,991 banned dogs had been seized, up from 283 in the whole of 2023, while 818 dogs had been destroyed, more than double the previous year's figures.

Since February this year, it has been made illegal for any individual to own an XL bully unless they have an exemption certificate and comply with strict rules that include neutering and muzzling the dog in public. Astonishingly, the cost of kenneling the dogs and disposing of the bodies has risen to Rs 267 crore (£25 million) with many facilities operating at capacity.

"The cost of kennelling and veterinary bills alone currently stands in excess of £11 million and is expected to total over £25 million by the end of the financial year," said Superintendent Patrick O'Hara, of the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC), adding that the new legislation had placed huge additional demand on resources.

"We have not yet received any additional funding to support us in dealing with this additional demand which we predict will continue to rise since the government brought in the ban on XL bullie," he added.

What is an XL bully and how dangerous are they?

An XL bully is a kind of American bully dog with a muscular body and blocky head, suggesting great strength and power for [their] size, according to UK government guidelines. Male XL dogs stand 20in (51cm) tall at the shoulder, with female XLs only slightly smaller.

As per the data from the Office for National Statistics, there were 16 deaths as a result of dog attacks in the first nine months of 2023, compared to six in the whole of 2022. However, official figures do not break down the number of attacks or deaths by type of dog.

Despite the dearth of data, government officials have maintained that the notorious breed has been "disproportionately involved" in deaths recorded since 2021. Overall, there are now five banned types of dog in Britain - XL bully, pit bull terrier, Japanese Tosa, Doga Argentino and Fila Brasileiro.