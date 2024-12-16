US Man Mauled To Death By His Own XL Bully Dogs In Front Of Horrified Onlookers

A California man has died after being mauled to death by his three 'XL bully' dogs at a children's playground. According to the New York Post, emergency calls were made to the San Diego police around noon, reporting a dog attack at the Mesa Viking Neighborhood Park. Upon arrival, officers found the victim being violently attacked by the three XL bullies. Despite desperate attempts by bystanders to intervene, the dogs refused to release their grip on the man. The ferocity of the attack was so severe that one witness initially believed police were attempting to subdue a violent suspect.

"I just saw they had something trapped in the weeds over here. I thought it was a person at first because they were talking about setting up a perimeter. They were big, like XL bullies, just massive muscle," said witness Steve Marto.

As the brutal attack continued, bystanders attempted to intervene, using shovels and a golf club to try and deter the dogs. However, the animals' ferocity persisted, forcing the police to resort to using tasers to subdue them. Two of the dogs were eventually caught and restrained, but a third managed to escape into the nearby neighbourhood. That prompted the nearby Ericson Elementary School to go into lockdown until the animal was found back at its home and captured.

A search operation ensued, and the loose dog was eventually tracked back to its home, where it was safely captured. The community breathed a collective sigh of relief as the situation was brought under control.

"The officer was able to break up the dogs. They fled, and the injured male was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries," police said. However, the 26-year-old man identified as Pedro Luis Ortega, died at the hospital.

San Diego Humane Society, along with police, confirmed the owner's death, CNN reported.

"The first victim sustained fatal injuries. Our hearts go out to the victim's family during this incredibly difficult time. Upon arrival, our Humane Officers worked closely with SDPD to locate two dogs that were still loose and safely impounded a third dog that had been secured in a vehicle," a Humane Society statement said.

The dogs were taken into custody "under mandatory bite quarantine protocols," and were later euthanised following standard protocol, the Humane Society said.

The Society officers also discovered a second person who had suffered severe bite wounds while attempting to aid the initial victim. This person was rushed to the hospital and is currently recovering. The Centers for Disease Control reports that on average nationally, 43 people die from dog bites and attacks every year.