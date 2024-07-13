Ireland Bans This Dog Breed After Fatal Attack Results In Woman's Death

The ban prohibits the sale, donation, abandonment, and breeding of XL bully.

Ireland is set to follow the UK's lead in banning this controversial breed by outlawing XL bully dogs, according to the BBC. The Irish Department of Rural and Community Development announced the ban, which will take effect in October of this year and prohibit the sale, donation, abandonment, and breeding of these canines.

Owning an XL bully will also be prohibited starting February 1, 2025, unless the current owners receive a "Certificate of Exemption."

According to the News Outlet, Minister Heather Humphreys said the ban was in the "interest of public safety following a number of recent horrific attacks by XL bullies, which included the death of a young woman, Nicole Morey, in Limerick."

In March, Ms Humphreys established the group to examine dog control issues, chaired by a former senior garda (Irish police officer).

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Simon Harris has also previously said he would like to see a ban and that there was a "clear need" for government action.

What is an XL bully?

The largest breed of bully dog in America is the XL bully. The UK Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs states that this breed is a variation of the larger American bully. They are characterised as big dogs with a blocky head and muscular physique that show considerable strength and power relative to their size. In England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, there are stringent laws governing the ownership of XL bullies.