With Oman Warning, Trump Has Now Threatened To Blow Up 1 Out Of Every 13 Countries

US President Donald Trump has, over the course of his presidency, threatened, considered, or carried out military action against around 15 countries. This is roughly one out of every 13 countries in the world, according to a CNN report.

These countries together represent about 1 out of every 11 people in the world, with the Middle East being a major focus, as five countries in the region have been affected by strikes or threats.

Trump's actions or threats have reached countries across four continents such as Africa, Asia, North America, and South America. In some cases, Trump has spoken about the possibility of the US taking control of certain places, including Canada, Cuba, Greenland, the Panama Canal, and Venezuela.

Trump recently warned that the US could strike Oman if it tries to take control of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route. "Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we'll have to blow ‘em up," Trump said.

Oman becomes the 15th country that he has either threatened to attack, left open the possibility of attacking or actually attacked. Nearly all of these incidents have taken place during the first 16 months of his second term and some in his previous term.

Not all strikes and threats are of the same nature, as some operations, such as strikes in Iraq, were aimed at terrorist groups rather than government forces. In many other cases, Trump either conducted direct military strikes or were only verbal warnings.

Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen are the countries that have so far been hit by US forces in Trump's second term. Not all of these strikes were part of full-scale wars. Many were limited operations which often targeted militant groups or specific threats, rather than the entire country or its government.

In addition, the countries that he only threatened or hinted at include Canada, Panama, Greenland (which is part of Denmark), Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, and Oman.

Other than the country-based strikes, the report mentions attacks on suspected drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean and Pacific Ocean, where around 60 vessels were targeted, and over 190 people were allegedly killed.