With An Eye On Space Challenges, US Creates New Unit

In order to provide "critical intelligence on threat systems, alien intentions and activities in the space domain," the United States Space Force has activated a new unit.

The new unit will be known as Space Delta 18 and will operate from The National Space Intelligence Center (NSIC) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. A ceremony was held at the NSIC on June 24 where Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, the commander of the Space Operations Command, said it's important for the Space Force to have a unit focused on threat analysis to help inform national defence policy and space systems acquisitions.

The United States Space Force's Operation Command shared a post on its official Twitter handle on June 25, which said, "Standing up the National Space Intelligence Center and establishing Delta 18 under SpOC compliments SpOC's mission to generate, present, and sustain combat-ready intelligence, cyber, space, and combat support forces."

Welcome to the team! As the service component of #USSPACECOM and a provider of space-domain intelligence, the activation of Delta 18 delivers a vital warfighting capability to the joint force. https://t.co/vhsUyKMVnk — U.S. Space Command (@US_SpaceCom) June 29, 2022

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said that Space Delta 18 will be responsible for delivering critical intelligence on threat systems and foreign intentions.

"As the Service Intelligence Center for the US Space Force, NSIC will be well positioned to support US and allied space decision makers at an absolutely critical moment in the history of space development," said Haines.

Space Delta 18 is named in honour of the Space Force officially becoming the 18 member of the US Intelligence Community in January 2021.