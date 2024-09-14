AI Can Change Belief In Conspiracy Theories, Study Finds

Using an AI system called "DebunkBot," researchers engaged 2,190 participants in conversations.

Researchers have now found that artificial intelligence can alter conspiracy beliefs, challenging the long-held idea that those who embrace these ideas are very unlikely to change. A number of conspiracy theories include the assertion that moon landings were fabricated, and another reports that microchips have been placed in the Covid-19 vaccines. Such beliefs sometimes have a devastating consequence.

The study, headed by associate professor of American University Dr Thomas Costello, revealed that AI indeed effectively promotes critical thinking and disproves fact-based counterarguments. They conducted experiments involving 2,190 people who already subscribed to conspiracy theories using an AI system called "DebunkBot.".

Participants shared their conspiracy theory and evidence supporting it with the AI and then engaged in a three-round conversation. Afterward, they rated the truth of their beliefs on a 100-point scale. Those who discussed their conspiracy theory with the AI showed a 20% drop in belief, while the change was minimal for those discussing non-conspiracy topics.

"About one in four people who began the experiment believing a conspiracy theory came out the other end without that belief," said Dr Costello.

"In most cases, the AI can only chip away-making people a bit more sceptical and uncertain-but a select few were disabused of their conspiracy entirely."

Effects lasted at least two months and applied to almost all types of conspiracy theories, except for those based on factual information. One in four participants who initially believed in a conspiracy theory completely abandoned it by the end of the experiment.

This would suggest that AI may play a pivotal role in warding off the scourge of misinformation, especially on social media. However, Professor Sander van der Linden of the University of Cambridge and others posed questions over whether people would eagerly participate with AI in real-life situations and, quite frankly, how they really managed to win over participants with their methods, including empathy and affirmation. At any rate, this study has worthwhile lessons to impart upon us about the capacity of AI when it comes to countering conspiracy theories.