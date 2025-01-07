Video: Wind Blows Away Trudeau's Resignation Speech, He Says "I'll Wing It"

With millions watching what was to be the most significant speech of Justin Trudeau's political career, gusts of wind swept away the notes on his podium. As he stepped out of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa to announce his resignation as Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal party leader, the breeze blew away pages of his speech, as seen in videos shared online.



One page flew away, then another, and another, drawing audible gasps of “whoa” and “uh-oh” from those nearby. “I'll wing it,” Trudeau said with a wry smile, eliciting nervous laughter before attempting to recover a remaining sheet, only to see yet another float off into the breeze. Calmly, he folded the remaining papers and tucked them away, relying instead on a teleprompter for what would be a historic announcement.

Trudeau's resignations speech starts blowing away in the wind as he steps out to the podium pic.twitter.com/T4qWdRZ97P — William Dean (@wtdean01) January 6, 2025

Justin Trudeau, the longest-serving leader of any G7 nation, confirmed he was stepping down after over nine years as Canada's Prime Minister, citing dismal poll numbers and internal dissent in Liberal Party. He will remain in office until the party elects a new leader, a process expected to conclude by March. The Canadian Parliament has been suspended until March 24.



His decision was influenced by various challenges, resulting in a massive decline in his popularity. Trudeau acknowledged that while he had always fought for his country, he believed he might not be the right person to lead Canada into the next election.



In his speech, Trudeau reflected on his tenure. “If I have one regret... I do wish that we'd been able to change the way we elect our governments in this country,” he said. He advocated for a ranked-choice voting system, which allows voters to select second and third preferences, the opposite of the current system that he believes fosters polarization.



Trudeau's leadership was marred by controversies and setbacks, including strained relations with former allies, internal conflicts in the party, and a decline in his approval ratings. His handling of issues such as immigration, housing prices, inflation, and the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in his fading popularity.



The blackface scandal, ongoing tensions with senior members of his government, and other challenges further weighed on his position.