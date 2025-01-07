Justin Trudeau's "One Regret" Remark After Resigning As Canada PM

Justin Trudeau, Canada's 23rd prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party for over a decade, announced his resignation on Monday, marking the end of a tenure that spanned nearly nine years in office. In a packed press conference in Ottawa, the 53-year-old leader reflected on his achievements, challenges, and a singular regret that he said continues to weigh on him as the country approaches its next general election this year.

"If I have one regret, particularly as we approach this election - well, probably many regrets that I will think of. But I do wish we'd been able to change the way we elect our governments in this country so that people could simply choose a second choice, or a third choice on the same ballot," Trudeau said.

Trudeau's resignation comes as the Liberal Party grapples with sinking poll numbers, internal discord, and a resurgent Conservative opposition led by Pierre Poilievre. Trudeau acknowledged that the challenges facing his party and his leadership were insurmountable as Canada prepares for a critical election later this year.

"This country deserves a real choice in the next election," Trudeau said, "and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election."

When he first led the Liberals to victory in 2015, Trudeau was celebrated as a progressive torchbearer, promising "sunny ways" and championing causes like climate action and gender equality. His youthful charisma and high-profile name - he is the son of former Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau - helped him build a global profile and a strong mandate at home.

Faced with mounting criticism over his handling of key issues like the rising cost of living and discontent within his own party, Trudeau opted to bow out rather than face what was shaping up to be a bruising election campaign.

The announcement follows the shock resignation of his deputy prime minister and finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, late last year. Freeland accused him of relying on "political gimmicks" to woo voters while neglecting long-term economic stability.

Adding to Trudeau's troubles were disastrous approval ratings. Recent polling has shown the Liberal Party trailing the Conservatives by more than 20 points. Many Canadians have expressed frustration over economic hardships, including soaring housing costs and inflation.

The Rise Of The Right

As Trudeau and his party face low ratings, there has been a growing influence of right-wing populism under Pierre Poilievre's leadership of the Conservative Party. Poilievre is a staunch critic of Trudeau's economic and social policies.

In a statement following Trudeau's announcement, Poilievre claimed his campaign themes of "taking back control" over Canada's borders, finances, and national priorities. "We'll cap spending, axe taxes, reward work, build homes, stop crime, secure borders, and put Canada first," he said in a video message to supporters.

Trudeau, for his part, warned against the rise of Poilievre's brand of conservatism, describing it as a threat to Canada's progress on issues like climate change and social equity. "Stopping the fight against climate change doesn't make sense," Trudeau said. "Backing off on diversity and the values that have always brought Canadians together is not the right path for this country. People would have been looking for things they have in common, instead of polarizing and dividing Canadians against each other."

What Next

Trudeau's decision to step aside sets the stage for a leadership race within the Liberal Party. Speculation is already swirling around potential contenders, including former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor Mark Carney, current Foreign Minister Meanie Joly, and Freeland herself, despite her recent criticisms of Trudeau.

The party's national executive is expected to meet this week to outline the process for selecting a new leader, a contest that could take months. Trudeau has received permission from Canada's governor general to suspend parliamentary proceedings until March 24, allowing the Liberals time to regroup before facing the opposition in the House of Commons.