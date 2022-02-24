Window Cleaners' Cradle Slams Into Malaysia Skyscraper Due To Strong Wind

Social media users said it is best to look at the weather before outdoor construction work.

A terrifying video from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia has generated many comments from users on social media. The video shows a group of window cleaners clinging on for life after strong wind slammed their platform into the side of a high-rise building.

The video was first posted on Facebook, and later shared on YouTube too.

According to Daily Mail, the incident took place at the 48-storey TS Law Tower.

The 1-minute-30-second-long video starts with window cleaners working on a platform which soon breaks loose from its moorings because of strong wind.

The workers are seen clinging onto the loose platform as it swings wildly in the Malaysian capital. The platform then crashes into the side of the building.

The video further shows two workers climbing the platform after it hit the side of the skyscraper.

The workers of Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department later arrived at the scene. “When we arrived at the scene after receiving information from a representative of the construction site, the victims on the gondola had already managed to save themselves,” Junain Bahau, operations centre commander of the fire department, told Daily Mail.

Social media users flooded the comments section as soon as the video surfaced online.

“For outdoors construction work, it is best to look at the weather first,” said a user.

“Malaysia's weather is not like before, we have to be careful. The next time something like this happens, people might not be so lucky,” added another.

Bahau said the workers had managed to escape from the precariously balancing platform before the firefighters arrived.