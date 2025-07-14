Indian Man's Malaysia Visit Leaves Him Speechless: "No Potholes, Top Class Civic Sense"

An Indian man sparked an online conversation after sharing his experience about travelling in Kuala Lumpur, comparing it to India. In a Reddit post titled "Just back from Kuala Lumpur and I'm ashamed," he expressed admiration for Malaysia's civic sense and governance, which made him reevaluate India's systems. The user said last-minute travel changes led him to choose Malaysia over Vietnam. Despite having "very low expectations," he was blown away by his experience in Malaysia.

The user was impressed by Kuala Lumpur's well-planned infrastructure, clean roads, and civic sense. He noted the city's organisation, lack of potholes, cleanliness, and helpful people, which struck a chord given the stark contrast to Indian cities. This experience made him reflect on the struggles Indians face with basic amenities, despite having resources and potential, and even made him feel bad for foreigners visiting India or NRIs returning home. This new perspective also challenged his previous views on Indians settling abroad.

"Even though we have all the resources, the potential to be great, but we struggle for basic amenities, we are too distracted among ourselves over pity issues and find happiness and joy in our IPL or T20 wins, worshipping celebrities or are busy in celebrating our favourite politician and never holding them accountable," he added.

See the post here:

The post sparked a lively online discussion about the disparity between India's potential and the everyday reality faced by its citizens. Many users shared their own experiences of travelling abroad and having a similar shift in perspective. Some praised the users for sharing their honest reflections, highlighting the importance of travel in broadening one's understanding of different systems and ways of life. Others shared their own stories of visiting countries like Japan, Germany, Singapore and being struck by the differences in safety, air quality, and overall quality of life.

One user said, "I visited Japan as my first international country from Delhi. Man, I expected shockers but the magnitude of it...I wasn't prepared for it."

Another user commented, "I was one of those who never wanted to leave India. Went to Germany for a business trip. My whole view of abroad changed. The safety. The air. The quality of food."

A third wrote, "We need to own up to our own mistakes as well and not blame everything on politics. Cleanliness, for one, is the onus of citizens and not the government. And you can see how we do there. Corruption at all levels is on citizens, you can see how we do there.''

A fourth stated, "If you visit Singapore, you will think you visited the future, and India looks at least 50 years behind by comparison. India is growing, economically on paper, but still not really developing at the rate they claim. Our eyes are proof." A fifth added, "KL is a world class city, easily one of the best in Asia. Indian cities shouldn't be compared with it. We are easily 30 years behind."