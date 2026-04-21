Will Show "New Cards On Battlefield" If War Resumes: Iran Warns US



Iran's powerful parliament speaker warned Monday that Tehran had "new cards" if war resumes with the United States and Israel, ahead of the expiration of a two-week ceasefire.

"We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the last two weeks we have been preparing to show new cards on the battlefield," Ghalibaf, Iran's top negotiator in talks with the United States, wrote on X.

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