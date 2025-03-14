Advertisement

"Will Never Be Part Of US": Canada PM Mark Carney At Oath Ceremony

Canada "will never, ever, in any way, shape or form, be part of the United States," Carney said after taking the oath to become Canada's 24th prime minister

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Will Never Be Part Of US": Canada PM Mark Carney At Oath Ceremony
Ottawa:

Newly sworn-in Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday said Canada will "never" be absorbed into the United States, rejecting President Donald Trump's annexation threats.

Canada "will never, ever, in any way, shape or form, be part of the United States," Carney said after taking the oath to become Canada's 24th prime minister, while also voicing hope his government could find ways "to work together" with the Trump administration.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Mark Carney Canada PM, Mark Carney, Mark Carney New Canada PM
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now