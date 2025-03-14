"Will Never Be Part Of US": Canada PM Mark Carney At Oath Ceremony

Newly sworn-in Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday said Canada will "never" be absorbed into the United States, rejecting President Donald Trump's annexation threats.

Canada "will never, ever, in any way, shape or form, be part of the United States," Carney said after taking the oath to become Canada's 24th prime minister, while also voicing hope his government could find ways "to work together" with the Trump administration.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)