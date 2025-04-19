Will Aim To Completely Free Iran Of Nuclear Weapons: Oman On US-Iran Talks

The foreign ministry of Oman, which is mediating the nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, said the two sides were seeking an agreement that guarantees the Islamic republic does not possess nuclear weapons.

The two sides "have agreed to enter into the next phase of their discussions that aim to seal a fair, enduring and binding deal which will ensure Iran completely free of nuclear weapons and sanctions, and maintaining its ability to develop peaceful nuclear energy", Oman's foreign ministry said on X.

