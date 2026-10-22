Why British Agency MI5 Spied Their Own Health Service Founder For Decades

British spies monitored Nye Bevan, the much lauded architect of the National Health Service, for three decades because of his links to the Communist Party and criticism of Britain's government in World War Two, newly released papers show.
Declassified secret documents from MI5 made public by the National Archives on Thursday reveal that Bevan's activities in parliament, and his movements and meetings outside, were closely watched by MI5 from 1933 until his death in 1960.
-
-
AI Could Be Humanity's 4th Great Humiliation, Says Swami Sarvapriyananda
-
Swami Sarvapriyananda Explains Why AI Agents Should Be Treated Like Humans
-
"You've Got A Long Day At Anthropic": Monk On "Spooky" Chat With Claude
-
Bassist Mohini Dey At NDTV World Summit 2026: 'Fortunate To Be Born In India '
-
From Indian Roots To Global Stages: Mohini Dey Shares Her Musical Philosophy
-
'I Was Born And Brought Up In Mumbai': Mohini Dey At NDTV World Summit
-
NDTV World Summit 2026 Begins: India At The Centre Of A World Between Orders
-
'We Like To Spread That Magic': Mohini Dey Ahead Of NDTV World Summit Performance
-
Live: Lilavati Trustee Rajiv Mehta Talks About Healthcare, Community Resilience
-
Who Is Rajiv Mehta? Lilavati Hospital Trustee To Speak At NDTV World Summit 2026
MI5 had suspected that Bevan, a committed socialist and one of the most prominent parliamentary critics of Winston Churchill and his wartime coalition, was a communist sympathiser.
However, the agency's investigations seem to have determined that there was nothing to worry about.
"What information we have on Bevan's relations with the Communist Party since 1943 show that from time to time both the Communist Party and the Trotskyists have made attempts to get him to work with them without success," a 1955 note said.
Bevan, who died in 1960, became health minister after the war and is credited with founding the state-funded NHS in 1948.
While the one-time Welsh coal miner was heralded for his oratory skills, he was also seen as a highly divisive figure, not just within the Labour Party but the country as whole.
Two years after his death, a review of his MI5 case file stated: "Considering what a controversial character Nye Bevan was, the file is remarkably tame."
The other newly material released also included MI5 files about Wolfgang zu Putlitz, a German diplomat who leaked information about Hitler's plans to Britain, and Soviet agents and suspected operatives such as Frank Bossard who was jailed for 21 years for passing defence material to Russian spies.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world