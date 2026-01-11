Who Was Yeison Jimenez? All About Colombian Singer Who Died In Plane Crash Hours Before Concert

Colombian singer and songwriter Yeison Jimenez was among the six people killed in a plane crash in central-eastern Colombia on Saturday (Jan 10), People reported. The private aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Paipa airport. It was bound for Medellin, where Jimenez was scheduled to perform that night. He was 34.

About The Tragic Crash

In an announcement, the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics (SAUCA) said that a plane with the registration N325FA crashed "in the area between Paipa and Duitama" on Saturday in Colombia.

A representative on Instagram shared other details of the tragic incident. "With heavy hearts and indescribable grief, Yeison Jimenez's organisation and team deeply regret to announce his passing," the statement, which was originally in Spanish, read.

"Today, we not only say goodbye to an artist; we say goodbye to a son, a brother, a friend, a human being full of dreams and courage, who transformed his story into a source of hope for thousands."

Others who lost their lives were: Jefferson Osorio, Juan Manuel, Oscar Marin, Weisman Mora, and Captain Fernando Torres.

"We send our deepest condolences, our absolute solidarity, and our prayers to their families during this difficult time," the statement further noted.

Who Was Yeison Jimenez

As per the report by The Metro, Jimenez had written over 70 songs and released eight albums. He was known for blending traditional Mexican ranchera music with Colombian roots. He had sold out shows in Bogota's Movistar Arena and El Campin Stadium in 2024.

The singer was survived by his wife and three children. His stepdaughter Camila Jimenez wrote on social media, "I love you dad. You don't know how much it hurts me to see your videos and for you not to be here."

Did He Have A Premonition?

The report also mentioned a chilling prediction of dying in a plane crash. "I start dreaming about a very delicate subject, which is that we were going to have an accident. I see it three times in my accident. I've never said this before, nobody knows. Three times, two dreams in Spain," he said during a podcast interview.

"Always humble, because what God gives you he can also take away," he said on social media just ahead of boarding.