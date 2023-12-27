Who Was Bill Granger, The 'King Of Breakfast' Who Died At 54

Bill Granger, the esteemed Australian chef known affectionately as the ‘godfather' of avocado toast and the ‘King of Breakfast,' passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 54.

Surrounded by his wife, Natalie, and three daughters at a London hospital on Christmas Day, Australian chef Bill Granger peacefully passed away, as reported by BBC. The reason for his passing is currently undisclosed.

The news of Mr Granger's passing was confirmed by his family on Instagram. The statement read, “He will be remembered as the ‘King of Breakfast,' for making unpretentious food into something special filled with sunshine. He will be deeply missed by all.”

Over a 30-year career, Mr Granger authored 14, hosted multiple television cooking shows and established over a dozen restaurants worldwide, earning admiration from both fans and fellow chefs.

Mr Granger's culinary journey began in 1993 when he abandoned art school to open his first restaurant, Bills, in Sydney at the young age of 23. Bills quickly gained fame for its simple yet delicious dishes, including the iconic avocado toast, ricotta pancakes with honeycomb butter and top-quality coffee.

A self-taught cook, Mr Granger and his wife Natalie expanded their empire, Granger & Co., globally, with 19 restaurants spanning Sydney, London, Tokyo, Fukuoka, Osaka, and Seoul.

Tributes poured in from the culinary world and beyond. Renowned Australian writer Kathy Lette expressed heartfelt sentiments on X, describing Mr Granger as “the most gentle, charming, humble man” and highlighting his restaurants as a haven for Australians.

Goodbye dear Bill Granger - the most gentle, charming, humble man. His London restaurant is an Aussie haven & headquarters of the Gumleaf Mafia, where he always greeted us with a warm, cheeky grin & his iconic avo on toast. Deepest sympathies to Nat and the girls #RIPBillGrangerpic.twitter.com/2HsbhBe7uG — Kathy Lette (@KathyLette) December 26, 2023

Actor Hugh Jackman and his former partner Deborra-Lee Furness shared a joint statement on their Instagram Stories, expressing that they would miss Mr Granger's friendship “most of all.” They lauded his talent, infectious zest for life, ability to bring people together, and unwavering commitment to family.

Notably, food writer and former MasterChef Australia presenter Matt Preston praised Mr Granger as “a genuinely lovely bloke and an inspiration.” The Guardian quoted Preston, noting how Mr Granger, alongside his wife Natalie, played a pivotal role in shaping the global perception of modern Australian food.

Cook and TV host Adam Liaw described Mr Granger as “arguably the most influential pioneer of modern Australian food.” He spoke about Mr Granger's impact on cafe culture, stating that his “sunny” interpretation at Bills serves as the blueprint for Australian cafes worldwide.

Bill Granger was arguably most influential pioneer of modern Australian food. His "sunny" (his word, not mine) codification of Australian cafe culture at bills is the model on which every Australian cafe around the world is now built.



Bloody great guy, too.



Vale, Bill. https://t.co/9eAynauLdy — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) December 26, 2023

Rest in peace, Mr Granger.