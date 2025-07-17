Who Is Maurene Comey, Prosecutor In Jeffery Epstein And Sean 'Diddy' Combs Cases, Fired From Job

The US Justice Department on Wednesday abruptly fired Maurene Comey, a veteran federal prosecutor who has served on high-profile cases involving hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ms Comey, who was serving as a lawyer in the Southern District of New York (SDNY), was reportedly not given any specific reason for her dismissal from the position.

Her removal may be linked to her father, former FBI Director James Comey, who is under investigation, along with former CIA Director John Brennan, for possible false statements to Congress, CNN reported.

Ms Comey was handed a memo citing the president's authority to fire employees under Article II of the US Constitution, but was not given a reason for her dismissal, according to the BBC.

Who is Maurene Comey?