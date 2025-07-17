Who Is Maurene Comey, Prosecutor In Jeffery Epstein And Sean 'Diddy' Combs Cases, Fired From Job

- Maurene Comey was abruptly fired as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York
- She worked on high-profile cases including Ghislaine Maxwell and Sean Diddy Combs
- No specific reason was given for her dismissal, only a memo citing presidential authority
The US Justice Department on Wednesday abruptly fired Maurene Comey, a veteran federal prosecutor who has served on high-profile cases involving hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
Ms Comey, who was serving as a lawyer in the Southern District of New York (SDNY), was reportedly not given any specific reason for her dismissal from the position.
Her removal may be linked to her father, former FBI Director James Comey, who is under investigation, along with former CIA Director John Brennan, for possible false statements to Congress, CNN reported.
Ms Comey was handed a memo citing the president's authority to fire employees under Article II of the US Constitution, but was not given a reason for her dismissal, according to the BBC.
Who is Maurene Comey?
- Maurene Comey was born as a Roman Catholic to James Comey, the former US attorney in the SDNY from January 2002 until December 2003, and FBI Director from 2013 to 2017.
- She completed her undergraduate studies at the College of William and Mary and earned her law degree from Harvard Law School.
- Ms Comey was one of the lead prosecutors in Jeffrey Epstein's associate and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's case. In 2022, Maxwell was given a 20-year prison term for assisting Epstein in the sexual abuse of minor girls.
- She has also led the prosecution of Sean Diddy Combs, who is scheduled to be sentenced on October 3. He was found guilty on charges related to transporting women for drug-fueled sexual performances.
- Despite a track record of major contributions to the nation's most sensitive cases, she was fired by the Justice Department without prior notice. Her dismissal comes at a time when Trump is facing major pressure to release information about Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison while serving his sentence.
