Who Is James Comey, Ex-FBI Chief Under Fire Over '8647' Post On Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey has come under massive criticism after he posted a photograph of a seashell arrangement that read "86 47". Soon after the picture was posted, many on social media interpreted the combination as a veiled threat to US President Donald Trump.

In American slang, "86" means to get rid of or eliminate, while "47" is commonly associated with Trump, the 47th President of the United States.

Comey, fired by Trump in 2017, shared the image on Instagram with the caption: "Cool shell formation on my beach walk." The post has since been deleted.

Who Is James Comey?