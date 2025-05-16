Advertisement

What Does "86 47", Ex-FBI Director's Post Hinting Trump Assassination, Mean

James Comey, former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director, shared a picture of seashells arranged in the numbers of "86 47".

Read Time: 3 mins
James Comey wrote, "cool shell formation on my beach walk".
James Comey faces backlash for a now-deleted Instagram post featuring seashells that some interpreted as a threat to Trump, the "47th President." He clarified he opposed violence and was unaware of the numbers' association with violence.
New Delhi:

James Comey, former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director, is under scrutiny for sharing a picture of "86 47" spelled out in seashells. This has been interpreted as an assassination threat to US President Donald Trump. Mr Comey, who was fired by Mr Trump in 2017, has taken down the post, stating he was unaware of the numbers being associated with "violence".

86 is an American slang term meaning "to throw out," "to get rid of," or "to refuse service to." And 47 is code for Trump, the 47th US President.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Mr Comey wrote, "cool shell formation on my beach walk".

Congressman Andy Ogles called Mr Comey's May 15th post "a coded suggestion to 'eliminate 47'-that is, assassinate the President."

In his letter, the Congressman urged both agencies to investigate potential violations of federal law. He demanded confirmation of whether Mr Comey retains access to classified material or security clearances.

The Secret Service, responsible for protecting the president, said it was aware of Mr Comey's post and takes such "rhetoric" very seriously.

"We vigorously investigate anything that can be taken as a potential threat against our protectees. We are aware of the social media posts by the former FBI Director & we take rhetoric like this very seriously. Beyond that, we do not comment on protective intelligence matters," wrote Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the US Secret Service.

FBI Director Kash Patel also took note of the post and said they are in communication with the Secret Service and Director Curran. "Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support," he wrote on X.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said DHS and Secret Service were "investigating this threat and will respond appropriately."

Following the backlash, Mr Comey deleted the post and issued a clarification, stating he opposes violence of any kind.

"I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence.

"It never occurred to me," Comey added, "but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down."

Early in his first term, in May 2017, President Trump fired Mr Comey, who as FBI director had been investigating links between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.

