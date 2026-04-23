Who Is Julia Varvaro? Trump's Counterterrorism Official In Sugar Dating Controversy

A senior official at the United States Department of Homeland Security has been placed on administrative leave following explosive allegations that she used a so-called "sugar dating" website to seek wealthy older men to fund a lavish lifestyle, raising serious concerns about national security.

Julia Varvaro, 29, who served as DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism, was removed from her position after a bombshell report alleged she had a profile on Seeking.com, a website commonly used by younger singles seeking older, wealthier partners to fund their lifestyles, according to The Daily Beast.

The profile, listed under the name "Alessia," described its owner as working for a government agency and offering "seductive sophistication."

The scandal was brought to light by a former partner identified only as Robert B., an executive who filed a complaint with the DHS Office of the Inspector General, stating he spent between 30,000 and 40,000 US dollars on Varvaro over three months, covering luxury holidays and expensive jewellery, according to TMZ.



In his complaint, Robert B. wrote that Varvaro told him directly that 40,000 dollars worth of jewellery she wore were "trophies from her sugar daddies," and that he believed she was "under financial stress" and posed a security risk.

According to Fox News, Robert B also told the publication he witnessed Varvaro use marijuana on nearly a dozen occasions and take recreational Xanax, allegations she firmly denied.

A former CIA officer told the Daily Mail that allegations of a sugar daddy relationship and unreported income are "serious issues for DHS security personnel," warning that such behaviour opens individuals up to blackmail and compromised judgement, putting national security at risk.

According to Fox News, Varvaro dismissed the claims as the work of a "mad ex-boyfriend putting crap together," saying she did not know it was wrong to go on holiday with her boyfriend. A DHS official confirmed she is on administrative leave and is no longer serving in her capacity as Deputy Assistant Secretary. Varvaro has held a PhD in Homeland Security from St. John's University since 2024 and had served in the counterterrorism role since May 2025.