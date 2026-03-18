"Fly To India For Free": US' Taj Mahal Post, $2,600 For 'Illegal Aliens'

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is offering financial incentives and free travel to undocumented immigrants who choose to leave the country voluntarily.

Under the scheme, individuals living in the US without legal status will receive cost-free travel arrangements to return to their home country or relocate to another country where they have lawful status. In addition, participants may be eligible for a $2,600 "exit bonus".

The DHS said the programme will also waive certain penalties, including fines typically imposed for failing to depart the US after a removal order.

The department used an image of the Taj Mahal in its social media post, urging undocumented Indians to travel back. "You can go home with a fresh start! Receive a FREE flight home and a $2,600 exit bonus when you use Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Home to self-deport," the post captioned.

You can go home with a fresh start!



Receive a FREE flight home and a $2,600 exit bonus when you use CBP Home to self-deport: https://t.co/YGo3uuNvrE pic.twitter.com/ZdSBlrJryO — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 17, 2026

Someone in the comment section wrote, "Those who have entered illegally and are living a good life in America, why would they want to return to their country for $2600? Is this make any sense, do you really think they accept this deal."

Those who have entered illegally and are living a good life in America, why would they want to return to their country for $2600? Is this make any sense, do you really think they accept this deal. — kuldeep Srivastava (@KuldeepXplore) March 17, 2026

While another user, who seems to be an American citizen, commented, "Yes, Indians go home. The 3rd largest amount of illegals in our country."

Yes, Indians go home. The 3rd largest amount of illegals in our country — BaBoom (@PhilipLieb60095) March 18, 2026

"Stop trolling Indians. We are very important to America," wrote an Indian user.

Stop trolling Indians. We are very important to America. — Mohammad Deepak (@MohammadDeepak) March 17, 2026

"If you are here illegally, use the CBP Home App to take control of your departure and receive financial support to return home," said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

"If you don't you will be subjected to fines, arrest, deportation and will never be allowed to return. If you are in this country illegally, self deport NOW and preserve your opportunity to potentially return the legal, right way," she added.

Here's how this works:

People first have to submit their request to leave using the CBP Home Mobile App

Authorities will check their records to make sure they are non-criminal and eligible for the programme

Once approved, these individuals will be temporarily deprioritised by ICE

The app gives them time to prepare, including finishing work commitments, letting children complete school formalities, settling personal matters or more

They can then leave the US in a structured and legal way

A few months after Trump assumed office in January 2025, the DHS launched a programme called "Project Homecoming". The idea is to encourage undocumented immigrants to leave the US on their own, instead of being caught and deported.