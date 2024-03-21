5 Facts About Heidi Agan, Kate Middleton's 'Most Realistic' Lookalike

Heidi Agan has beenimpersonating Kate Middleton professionally at several parties.

Amidst the speculation surrounding Kate Middleton's absence from the public eye, attention has turned to Heidi Agan, a professional lookalike of the Princess of Wales. A viral video seemingly showing Kate Middleton and Prince William at a Windsor market led many to question whether Ms Agan was involved. However, she has adamantly denied any participation, stating, "I can tell you categorically it was not me at Windsor Farm Shop. I literally had to give people an alibi of where I was.”

“I'm not an expert by any means, but I 100% think it is them. So, she is alive, and we can be sure about it," she said.

She added, “My social media has gone crazy since the video emerged. It wasn't me. Joking about Kate is one thing, but we need to give her time now and I'm sure she'll be back after Easter, like what was said in the first place.”

