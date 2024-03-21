5 Facts About Heidi Agan, Kate Middleton's 'Most Realistic' Lookalike

Heidi Agan has beenimpersonating Kate Middleton professionally at several parties.
Amidst the speculation surrounding Kate Middleton's absence from the public eye, attention has turned to Heidi Agan, a professional lookalike of the Princess of Wales. A viral video seemingly showing Kate Middleton and Prince William at a Windsor market led many to question whether Ms Agan was involved. However, she has adamantly denied any participation, stating, "I can tell you categorically it was not me at Windsor Farm Shop. I literally had to give people an alibi of where I was.”
“I'm not an expert by any means, but I 100% think it is them. So, she is alive, and we can be sure about it," she said.
She added, “My social media has gone crazy since the video emerged. It wasn't me. Joking about Kate is one thing, but we need to give her time now and I'm sure she'll be back after Easter, like what was said in the first place.”
Who is Heidi Agan?
- Heidi Agan is “the U.K.'s most realistic Kate Middleton look-alike,” according to her website.
- She was discovered in 2012, while she was working as a waitress at an Italian restaurant after customers noticed and pointed out the striking resemblance between herself and the Princess of Wales, according to Business Insider.
- Following this, Heidi Agan reportedly left her waitressing job and contacted agents, after which she started observing the Princess of Wales and started working towards copying her mannerisms. She reportedly dedicated hours to replicate the Princess.
- Heidi Agan has been impersonating Kate Middleton professionally at several parties and meets and greets for the past 12 years. Her career has also taken her to various countries, including the USA, Australia, and China, among others.
- Heidi Agan frequently shares photos alongside Simon Watkinson, who resembles Prince William. In real life, however, Ms Agan is married to Russell Agan, who is a painter and decorator. The couple has two children together, a son Blake and a daughter Abigail.