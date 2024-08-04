Who Is Astrologer Kushal Kumar, Predicting World War 3 Will Start Today

Renowned Indian astrologer Kushal Kumar, known as the "Indian Nostradamus", has issued a fresh warning that World War III will begin on either August 4 or August 5.
Mr Kumar, who previously predicted the Israel-Hamas War and the Russia-Ukraine War, claimed that a combination of geopolitical events will trigger the catastrophic conflict.
Mr Kumar has made multiple predictions about the start date of World War 3, but so far, none of them have come true. Earlier, he announced that the war would begin on June 18, 2024, but that date passed without incident. He then declared a new date, predicting that World War 3 would start on either July 26 or July 28, but again, his prediction was incorrect. Now, it remains to be seen if he will finally get it right this time.
Here are some facts about the astrologer:
- Kushal Kumar is a Vedic astrology writer from Panchkula, Haryana, as per LinkedIn.
- His articles have been published in world-leading astrology magazines such as 'The Mountain Astrology' (TMA) from California and 'Horoscope' from New York.
- Mr Kumar specialises in areas such as economy, weather, business, strategies, conflicts and global affairs, with an emphasis on Vedic astrology. He also provides personalised astrological guidance to individuals based on their birth time details.
- He has a track record of making accurate predictions, as evident from his article "Astrological probable alerts for the United States in 2018" published in Wisdom Magazine in December 2017.
- Kushal Kumar also writes about Vedic lore and the research by Indian sages, as well as spirituality practised in various religions around the world, conveying profound and valuable messages.