Trump Vs Zelensky: How World Leaders Reacted To The Conflict

A heated exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance at the Oval Office has sparked widespread reactions from world leaders and US lawmakers. The tense meeting, which was cut short, has raised concerns about the future of US-Ukraine relations.

United States

US lawmakers have been quick to criticise the handling of the meeting, with Senate Democrats accusing Trump and Vance of favouring Russian President Vladimir Putin. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "Trump and Vance are doing Putin's dirty work. Senate Democrats will never stop fighting for freedom and democracy."

Trump and Vance are doing Putin's dirty work.



Senate Democrats will never stop fighting for freedom and democracy. https://t.co/HC71aoXXuf — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 28, 2025

Republican Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska also criticised the meeting, calling it "a bad day for America's foreign policy." Democratic lawmakers also railed against Trump, with one House representative saying, "It was a great day for Vladimir Putin. President Trump and VP Vance are the best lackeys he's ever had."

Bacon: “A bad day for America's foreign policy. Ukraine wants independence, free markets and rule of law. It wants to be part of the West. Russia hates us and our Western values. We should be clear that we stand for freedom.” https://t.co/U1M23nMtJz — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸✈️🏍️⭐️🎖️ (@RepDonBacon) February 28, 2025

Russia

Russian officials, on the other hand, have mocked Zelensky, with Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman remarking that it was "a miracle of restraint" that Trump and Vance did not resort to physical aggression.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev took to social media to applaud Zelensky for receiving "a proper slap down in the Oval Office." He also referred to him as a "cocaine clown." Kirill Dmitriev, one of Moscow's negotiators, branded the spat between Trump and Zelenskyy as "historic".

The insolent pig finally got a proper slap down in the Oval Office. And @realDonaldTrump is right: The Kiev regime is "gambling with WWIII." — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) February 28, 2025

Ukraine

In contrast, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha praised Zelenskyy for having the "bravery and strength to stand up for what is right." Zelenskyy "stands up for Ukraine and the goal of a just and lasting peace," Sybiha stated on X.

Several European leaders have also expressed their support for Ukraine.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia is the aggressor and Ukrainians are the aggressed people. "We must ... respect those who have been fighting since the beginning," he told reporters during his visit to Portugal.

"I think we were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago, and to continue to do so. We, that is the United States of America, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese and many others," he said.

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed solidarity with Ukraine, posting a message in Spanish, English, and Ukrainian: "Ucrania, España está contigo. Ukraine, Spain stands with you. Україно, Іспанія з тобою."

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured that "nobody wants peace more than the citizens of Ukraine! That is why we are working together to find a way to a lasting and just peace. Ukraine can rely on Germany - and on Europe."

Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians do. Therefore we are working on a common path to a lasting and just peace. Ukraine can rely on Germany – and on Europe. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) February 28, 2025

Germany's likely next chancellor Friedrich Merz also assured his support to Zelensky, stating that "we must never confuse the aggressor and the victim in this terrible war."

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for a summit between the United States, Europe, and their allies to discuss the Ukraine war.

"A summit without delay is needed... to talk frankly about how we intend to tackle today's major challenges, starting with Ukraine, which together we have defended in recent years," she said.

Britain

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed his support for Ukraine, stating that he is doing all he can to find a path forward to a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine, a Downing Street spokeswoman said that he spoke to both the leaders after the White House meeting.

Hungary

In contrast, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban thanked Trump for standing "bravely for peace," stating that "strong men make peace, weak men make war."

Strong men make peace, weak men make war.



Today President @realDonaldTrump stood bravely for peace. Even if it was difficult for many to digest. Thank you, Mr. President! — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) February 28, 2025

Other European leaders

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, have also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine.

European Union

The European Union has also expressed its support for Ukraine, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa assuring Zelensky that he is "never alone."

"Be strong, be brave, be fearless. We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace", the two wrote in a joint statement on social media.

Ваша гідність вшановує хоробрість українського народу.



Будьте сильним, будьте сміливим, будьте безстрашним.

Ви ніколи не будете самотнім, дорогий Президенте @ZelenskyyUa



Ми продовжимо працювати з Вами заради справедливого і сталого миру. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 28, 2025

The bloc's top diplomat Kaja Kallas questioned the United States' leadership of the transatlantic alliance, stating that "today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It's up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge."