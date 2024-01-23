''Who Had Him Killed?'': Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Demands Full Probe Into His Death

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a high-security New York jail on August 10, 2019

Mark Epstein, the brother of Jeffrey Epstein, has demanded a full investigation into the disgraced financier's death, saying he does not believe his brother committed suicide in jail. Notably, Epstein was found dead in a high-security New York jail on August 10, 2019, as he awaited trial on allegations that he trafficked girls as young as 14 for sex. A justice department report found no evidence the death was anything other than suicide.

However, Mark Epstein has insisted that it was a murder, as he believes the evidence relating to his brother's death does not correlate with suicide.

“I would like a full investigation of his death. If you look at all the evidence, including the autopsy, the photographs of his body, and the bullshit DOJ report that is filled with inaccuracies, you would never come up with the conclusion that this was a suicide – but based on what? The question is, who had him killed?'' he told The Guardian.

Mark said he'd been told that not all the cell doors on his brother's floor were locked that night. He believes another prisoner could have gone into Jeffrey Epstein's cell and killed him. Calling it ''foul play''. he further noted that a camera pointing at Epstein's cell door was not recording that night.

In 2019, a forensic pathologist hired by him said that evidence suggested Epstein had been murdered. Michael Baden contradicted the official verdict of suicide by hanging given by officials, saying Epstein's injuries were "more indicative of homicidal strangulation."

He said multiple fractures found in Epstein's neck -- specifically the hyoid bone and thyroid cartilage -- were "very unusual for suicide."

Epstein, 66, was a multi-millionaire hedge fund manager who hobnobbed with countless celebrities over the years, including Britain's Prince Andrew and US President Donald Trump. His death fueled several conspiracy theories, mostly speculating that he had been murdered to stop him from revealing compromising information about some of his wealthy acquaintances.

After his death, dozens of women came forward to say they had been abused by him and several have sued his estate for damages.

Earlier this month, thousands of pages of court documents tied to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal were unsealed, which linked several high-profile people to the disgraced financier. Some of the notable inclusions in the documents, which include almost 1,000 pages of depositions and statements, were former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, physicist Stephen Hawking, and pop star Michael Jackson.