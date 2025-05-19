FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino Claims Jeffrey Epstein Died By Suicide

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in federal custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York City, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has said, adding there is no evidence of foul play despite speculations stating otherwise.

On the social media platform X, Mr Bongino said, "I have reviewed the case. Jeffrey Epstein killed himself. There's no evidence in the case file indicating otherwise." Adding further, he said, "I'm not asking you to believe me, or not. I'm telling you what exists and what doesn't. If new evidence surfaces, I'm happy to reevaluate."

I haven't done any media interviews to this point because I want to keep the attention on the work. I don't work for myself anymore, I work for you.

But it is important to relay to you what we're doing, and the media can be a tool for that. That's why we chose a long-form… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) May 18, 2025

Earlier this month, FBI Director Kash Patel also said he believed Epstein took his own life and there was nothing more to it, reported The NY Post. He said, "Listen, they have a right to their opinion about sceptics of his assessment."

Having a lot of experience in the judicial system, including roles as a public defender and prosecutor, and time spent inside facilities like the Metropolitan Detention Centre and segregated housing units, he said that he was confident that Epstein's death was a suicide.

During a joint conversation with Maria Bartiromo, Mr Bongino agreed with Mr Patel's verdict and said, "He killed himself. I have seen the whole file. He killed himself."

Dr Barbara Sampson, New York City's former chief medical examiner, said he supported the official conclusion that the cause of his death was hanging and the manner was suicide.

Just over a month after his imprisonment, Epstein was found dead, with bedsheets wrapped around his neck on August 10, 2019.

According to The NY Post report, initially, a medical examiner said that Epstein died by suicide.

Later, Epstein's family hired a forensic pathologist named Michael Baden, who believed that the businessman was murdered.