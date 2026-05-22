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WHO Africa Head Says Underestimating Ebola Spread Risk Can Be "Big Mistake"

WHO regional director for Africa Mohamed Yakub Janabi said just one case of Ebola could spread the virus beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

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WHO Africa Head Says Underestimating Ebola Spread Risk Can Be "Big Mistake"
A new strain of Ebola is spreading in some African countries.
Geneva:

It would be a mistake to underestimate the risk posed by the Ebola outbreak, the WHO regional director for Africa told Reuters on Friday, warning that just one case could spread the virus beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

"It would be a big mistake to underestimate it, especially with a virus with this strain Bundibugyo, (for) which we don't have the vaccine," Mohamed Yakub Janabi said in an interview at WHO headquarters in Geneva.

"So I would really encourage everyone, let's help each other, we can bring this thing under control," he said.

He added that the outbreak of Ebola in Congo has had relatively little global attention compared with this month's hantavirus outbreak, which affected cruise ship passengers from 23 countries including major powers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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