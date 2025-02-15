"We'll Deport You": White House Valentine Post Targets Migrants

Sweet and loving, it wasn't.

The Valentine's Day message sent by the White House on Friday was instead a threat to potential migrants thinking of heading to the United States without the required visas and paperwork.

"Roses are red, violets are blue. Come here illegally, and we'll deport you," read the pink card released on social media by the official White House account.

The image was decorated with hearts, and the stern faces of President Donald Trump and his border chief Thomas Homan.

Happy Valentine's Day ♥️ pic.twitter.com/6d7qmo7gtz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 14, 2025

Trump has not yet publicly wished his wife Melania a happy Valentine's Day.

His predecessor Joe Biden often exchanged loving messages on social media with his wife Jill on February 14 while they were in the White House.

Trump returned to office pledging a crackdown on migrant arrivals and the largest deportation campaign in US history.

Homan last week told Pope Francis to "stick to the Catholic Church" after the pontiff criticized the new US hard-line immigration agenda.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)