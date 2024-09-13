'Filth': White House Slams Trump's Pet-Eating Slur Against Migrants

White House press Secretary hits out at Trump over his controversial remarks against migrants.

The White House on Thursday condemned debunked stories being pushed by Donald Trump about Haitian migrants eating pet cats and dogs in Ohio as "filth" and said they were endangering people's lives.

"It is spreading filth that makes the lives of the communities that are being smeared here... it puts their lives in danger," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

