White House Shooter Was Arrested In 2025, Believed He Was 'Jesus Christ'

The gunman who opened fire at the Secret Service checkpoint near the White House earlier today has been identified as Nasire Best, a 21-year-old from Maryland. He was shot by Secret Service agents and died on the way to the hospital. LIVE UPDATES

The motive behind the attack is not clear yet.

Best was allegedly "mentally troubled" and was known to the US security officials for loitering around many entry posts, the New York Post reported. He violated a previous court order to stay away from the White House, it said.

On June 26, 2025, Best reportedly obstructed vehicular traffic at 15th Street, following which he was involuntarily committed (admitted to a psychiatric facility for mental health treatment against their wishes). Within two weeks, on July 10, 2025, he was arrested for bypassing a restricted White House pedestrian control post by walking through an exit turnstile lane.

When the security agents detained him, Best said that he believed he was the modern-day incarnation of Jesus Christ, the New York Post said.

He also reportedly told officials that he "wanted" to get arrested.

Nasire Best pulled a weapon from his bag and fired at a security checkpoint near the White House around 5 am (IST). The officers fired back, hitting him. A bystander was also shot during the incident, but a law enforcement official said it was not clear whether that person was struck by the suspect's initial bullets or those fired subsequently by officers.

Best was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Video: Journalists Duck For Cover As Gunman Opens Fire Outside White House

US President Donald Trump was inside the White House when the shooting took place. However, he was "not impacted", officials said.

Shortly after the shooting, a yellow crime scene tape was secured near the White House, and dozens of police officials were at the scene.

Photo Credit: AFP

The Metropolitan Police Department cautioned people to avoid the area in a post on X.

The shooting comes nearly a month after an attempted assassination of Trump during the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at a Washington hotel.