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19 minutes ago
New Delhi/Washington:

The US Secret Service today shot a person near the White House, and a bystander also was shot, news agency Associated Press reported.

Both individuals were said to be in critical condition, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the investigation.

Journalists working at the White House on Saturday reported hearing a series of gunshots and were told to seek shelter inside the press briefing room.

Here are live updates on this big story: 

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