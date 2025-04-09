"Boys Will Be Boys": White House On Elon Musk-Trump Trade Advisor Spat

Donald Trump's two most trusted people in the Oval Office -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk and trade advisor Peter Navarro -- do not see each other eye to eye over the US President's reciprocal tariffs. They have taken potshots at each other publicly, but the White House isn't concerned.

On Tuesday, it brushed aside the clash, calling it a case of "boys will be boys."

The remark from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt came after Musk slammed Navarro over his criticism of Tesla and support for Trump's sweeping new tariffs. Musk, who has been openly against the tariffs, fired back on X, calling Navarro "dumber than a sack of bricks," "truly a moron," and even mockingly referring to him as "Peter Retarrdo."

"These are obviously two individuals who have very different views on trade and on tariffs," Karoline Leavitt said during a briefing. "Boys will be boys and we will let their public sparring continue. And you guys should all be very grateful that we have the most transparent administration in history."

The press secretary added that the White House welcomed open debate within its ranks, saying, "I think it also speaks to the president's willingness to hear from all sides - that he has people at the highest levels of this government in this White House who have very diverse opinions on very diverse issues. But the president takes all opinions in mind and then he makes the best decision based on the best interests of the American public."

BREAKING: In a bizarre moment, Karoline Leavitt minimizes a vicious spat in which Elon Musk calls Trump Trade advisor Peter Navarro "dumber than a sack of bricks" and "a moron" with the saying "boys will be boys." Boys affecting 350 million people.pic.twitter.com/CtgSFCri26 — Really American ???????? (@ReallyAmerican1) April 8, 2025

The Musk-Navarro feud escalated after Navarro dismissed Tesla as "not a car manufacturer" but "a car assembler" that relies on foreign-made components. He also claimed Musk opposes tariffs simply because he wants access to "cheap foreign parts."

Musk hit back, citing a study that ranked Tesla's Model Y as the most American-made car. He said, "Tesla has the most American-made cars. Navarro is dumber than a sack of bricks." He also mocked Navarro's fictional expert "Ron Vara," a made-up name the advisor has used in his books.

This comes after Donald Trump pushed ahead with sweeping new tariffs - a 10 per cent duty on most imports and even higher rates on goods from China, the EU, and Vietnam.

Elon Musk has openly called for a "zero-tariff situation" between the US and Europe.