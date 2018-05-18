'The Term Animal Doesn't Go Far Enough,' Says White House On Trump's Remark

CommentsThe White House on Thursday defended President Donald Trump's description of some illegal immigrants who are members of the MS-13 gang and who commit brutal crimes as "animals."
"Frankly, I think that the term animal doesn't go far enough," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters a day after Trump drew criticism for his comments during a meeting with law enforcement officials. "I think that the president should continue to use his platform and anything he can do to stop these kinds of horrible, horrible, disgusting people."
