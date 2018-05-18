"The Term Animal Doesn't Go Far Enough," Says White House On Trump's Remark

"Frankly, I think that the term animal doesn't go far enough," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

World | | Updated: May 18, 2018 00:29 IST
"The Term Animal Doesn't Go Far Enough," Says White House On Trump's Remark

Donald Trump drew criticism for his comments during a meeting with law enforcement officials.

Washington: 
The White House on Thursday defended President Donald Trump's description of some illegal immigrants who are members of the MS-13 gang and who commit brutal crimes as "animals."

"Frankly, I think that the term animal doesn't go far enough," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters a day after Trump drew criticism for his comments during a meeting with law enforcement officials. "I think that the president should continue to use his platform and anything he can do to stop these kinds of horrible, horrible, disgusting people."
