"The Term Animal Doesn't Go Far Enough," Says White House On Trump's Remark "Frankly, I think that the term animal doesn't go far enough," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

Share EMAIL PRINT Donald Trump drew criticism for his comments during a meeting with law enforcement officials. Washington: The White House on Thursday defended President Donald Trump's description of some illegal immigrants who are members of the MS-13 gang and who commit brutal crimes as "animals."



"Frankly, I think that the term animal doesn't go far enough," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters a day after Trump drew criticism for his comments during a meeting with law enforcement officials. "I think that the president should continue to use his platform and anything he can do to stop these kinds of horrible, horrible, disgusting people." © Thomson Reuters 2018



