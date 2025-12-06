Donald Trump Receives First FIFA Peace Prize: What It Is

US President Donald Trump became the first-ever recipient of FIFA's newly created peace prize during the 2026 World Cup draw held on Friday, December 5, in Washington, DC.

Trump, who had long expressed interest in winning the Nobel Peace Prize, had been widely expected to secure FIFA's inaugural honour, reported AP.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, a close associate of Trump, has previously said he believed Trump should have received the Nobel for his attempts to negotiate a Gaza ceasefire.

What The FIFA Peace Prize Is

The world football governing body announced in November the launch of the "FIFA Peace Prize - Football Unites the World," intended to recognise individuals who have taken "exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace" and, through those actions, have helped unite people globally.

The award is meant for those whose "unwavering commitment and their special actions" have fostered peace and brought people together across borders. The prize will be presented annually.

"In an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it's fundamental to recognise the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

He added, "Football stands for peace, and on behalf of the entire global football community, the FIFA Peace Prize - Football Unites the World will recognise the enormous efforts of those individuals who unite people, bringing hope for future generations."

According to CNN, the selection process for choosing the winner has not been clearly outlined.

Trump Receives The Inaugural Award

In presenting the honour, Infantino told Trump it was a "beautiful medal for you that you can wear everywhere you want to go," reported AP. Trump immediately placed the medal around his neck. "This is truly one of the great honours of my life," Trump said in his acceptance speech, also thanking first lady Melania Trump, according to CNN.

According to AP, the certificate given to Trump commends the US president for efforts to "promote peace and unity around the world." Infantino also handed him a gold trophy bearing his name and depicting hands lifting the globe.