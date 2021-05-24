Can't Confirm Report On Covid Origins, Need More Information: White House

A report had said that three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care in November 2019, before the coronavirus outbreak.

Many countries have expressed concerns about the WHO-led COVID-19 origins study. (File)

Washington:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday the United States could not confirm a Wall Street Journal report on the origins of COVID-19 and needed more information.

Three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care in November 2019, a month before China reported the first cases of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a US intelligence report.

Psaki said the United States hopes the World Health Organization can move into a more transparent investigation of the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

