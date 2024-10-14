Afghan Taekwondo Champion Faces Death Threats For Criticizing Taliban

A 21-year-old Afghan Taekwondo champion has received over 5,000 threat calls and messages for criticising the Taliban's ban on women's sports. Marzieh Hamidi, who now lives in Paris under police protection, was targeted and harassed online after she suggested the Afghan men's cricket team didn't represent women in her country.



“Taekwondo gives me more identity as a woman,” Ms Hamidi told CNN. She condemned the Taliban-controlled Afghan men's cricket team as “the Taliban team for me, not the Afghan team,” calling for a ban on all Afghan sports teams from international competitions.

In Afghanistan, women are prohibited from participating in sports, forcing many female athletes to compete as refugees or without official support. This contrast in treatment between male and female athletes points out the ongoing gender apartheid imposed by the Taliban, according to Richard Bennett, UN Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in Afghanistan. “They have created a situation where women and girls are unable to participate as full human beings in society,” he said.



Taliban sympathisers targeted Ms Hamidi for comments on the cricket team. "We have your location. We will share it for the highest bidder," one message read. “Where do you want me to rape you?” read another.



A user recently warned, “I only have 3 months left until my money is ready, then I can go directly to Paris and there I will cut your head off.” The Paris prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into these threats.



Ms Hamidi has also faced scrutiny for her Western-style dress and public presence. “They are criticising Marzieh Hamidi for being a woman, for speaking in public,” said her lawyer, Ines Davau.



“In Afghanistan, women are not allowed to be women,” Ms Hamidi told CNN. “They do not exist.”

I'm launching this hashtag #LetUsExist to protest against the gender apartheid in Afghanistan and im inviting all of you to support Afghanistani women and to fight for gender equality ! pic.twitter.com/ZPwv0DD1aL — marzieh hamidi (@MarziehHamidi) August 26, 2024

Despite the dangers she faces, she is determined. “They want to make us invisible in Afghanistan, I want to show them that we are strong,” she said.



Marzieh Hamidi is not alone in her struggle. Fellow Afghan athletes, including breakdancer Manizha Talash, have faced punitive actions for their protests against the Taliban's treatment of women. Ms Talash was disqualified from the Paris Olympics after unveiling a cape inscribed with the words “Free Afghan Women.” Similarly, sprinter Kimia Yousofi carried a message for education and rights during her events.