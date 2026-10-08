"Where Am I?": US Death Row Inmate Christa Pike Wakes After Failed Execution

US death row inmate Christa Pike is "angry and confused" after surviving a failed lethal injection in Tennessee, her lawyer has said. Pike, 50, regained consciousness in hospital days after the state attempted to execute her on September 30. According to the BBC, Pike's lawyer Randy Spivey said she woke up and asked, "Where am I?" and "Who are you?" Her legal team had believed for several days that she was brain dead and expected her life support to be withdrawn.

But, in what Spivey described as a shock to everyone, Pike began speaking on Tuesday.

"She is angry and confused about everything right now," Spivey said, adding that Pike is aware that the state tried to execute her.

The BBC reported that Pike has only limited memories of the execution attempt. She woke up in hospital with a tube in her throat and surrounded by people she did not recognise.

Her condition remains serious. Her lawyers said she has pneumonia, a blood clot in one arm and severe swelling in both arms. She is unable to swallow and cannot move her arms properly. Doctors are still uncertain about the extent of her recovery.

What happened to Christa Pike?

Pike was due to be executed at Tennessee's Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on September 30.

She was given two injections of pentobarbital, a drug used in lethal injections. However, the injections failed to kill her, and she was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Her lawyers have said prison officials struggled to establish intravenous access and used at least seven needles during the attempt. They suspect some of the drug may have entered tissue rather than her bloodstream.

The BBC reported that witnesses heard Pike crying, whimpering and breathing loudly during parts of the execution attempt.

After the drugs failed to stop her heartbeat, Pike was taken to hospital and remained unconscious for several days.

Experts and her lawyers say Pike's survival appears to be unprecedented. According to the BBC, experts have described Pike's survival after receiving two doses of pentobarbital as unprecedented.

Court orders Tennessee to preserve evidence

A Tennessee judge has ordered state officials to preserve evidence connected to Pike's failed execution.

The order includes syringes, drug packaging, intravenous lines, needles, medical equipment and restraints used during the execution. The judge also ordered the preservation of internal communications and other records related to the incident.

Pike's lawyers are seeking greater transparency over what happened inside the execution chamber. They have also asked Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to commute her death sentence to life imprisonment.

Governor Lee has suspended executions in Tennessee for the remainder of 2026 while an investigation into the incident is carried out. The state had already faced questions over another failed execution attempt earlier this year.

Why was Christa Pike sentenced to death?

Pike was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. She was convicted of killing Slemmer at a camp for troubled teenagers along with her then-boyfriend.

Pike has spent around three decades on death row.

Her failed execution has now created an unprecedented legal and medical situation, with questions remaining over her health, the execution procedure and whether Tennessee can legally attempt to execute her again.