Christa Pike Makes "Remarkable" Recovery After Surviving Death By Injection

Christa Pike, who shocked the world by surviving Tennessee's attempt to execute her with lethal drugs, has begun walking and eating again in the hospital. The 50-year-old was sentenced to death for murdering her classmate Colleen Slemmer in 1995. Pike was given two injections of the drug pentobarbital on September 30, but they failed to kill her, and she was taken to hospital in critical condition. Pike spent a few days unconscious on a ventilator but regained consciousness on Tuesday.

Pike is not able to walk with assistance and is eating, the BBC report said. She has also regained some movement in her arms.

In a statement on Thursday, Pike's lawyers described her recovery as "remarkable" and added that physicians are encouraged by her physical recovery.

There is still uncertainty about the future course of action as Pike is believed to be the only person who has survived an execution attempt by lethal injection. The lawyers also expressed their concerns about her full physical recovery.

The failed execution on September 30 has renewed scrutiny of how states carry out the death penalty. Texas on Wednesday carried out the first execution in the US since the Tennessee attempt.

"Christa is dealing with the profound psychological trauma of having survived a failed execution, including the terror, pain and uncertainty of believing she was about to die," the lawyers said in the statement.

After regaining consciousness on Tuesday, Pike was "confused" initially but her situation improved slowly. However, she still struggles with concentration and memory. Doctors say it is too early to assess the long-term impact.

Her attorneys have said that they will urge Republican Governor Bill Lee to commute her death sentence to life in prison without parole.

"She should never be subjected to another execution attempt," they said in the statement.

Tennessee has since postponed the state's only other scheduled execution this year and ordered a review of why the execution failed. The state's prison chief resigned after the execution attempt.