Watch: 'Vijay Mama, Hi' - Rishi Sunak's Video Call Invite To Visit No. 10

Celebrity chef Sanjay Raina shared a video of his brief interaction with Rishi Sunak on Twitter.

Celebrity chef Sanjay Raina has shared a video of his brief yet delightful interaction with Rishi Sunak, the newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

In the clip, uploaded on Twitter, the chef is seen saying to the camera “Mama, I have got somebody to say hello to you”. He then pans the camera to the left and we can see Mr Sunak saying hello. “Vijay mama, hi. It's Rishi, how are you?” the British PM says. Well, that's not it. Mr Sunak then invites “Vijay mama” to 10 Downing Street. “Hopefully, you come here and see me. So when you get here, tell your nephew Sanjay to bring you to Downing Street. Take care,” he signs off.

Taking a fun dig at the ongoing visa issue in the UK, Sanjay Raina wrote, "Visa on arrival ab pakka. [Visa on arrival is confirmed now]”

The video became an instant hit on the social media platform. People are curious to know a bit more about “Vijay mama”.



Who is Vijay mama ?@TheVijayMallya ? — bchandra (@bchandra10) October 27, 2022

A user gave an Amitabh Bachchan twist to it.

Highlighting the humble nature of Mr Sunak, a person said, “That's really nice of him, he comes across as a nice person.”

Thats really nice of him,he comes across a nice person — Khurshid Maqbool Dar (@khurshidmdar) October 27, 2022

To this, Sanjay Raina said, “Most certainly.”

Most certainly — Sanjay Raina (@sanjayraina) October 27, 2022

Meanwhile, few said that Sanjay Raina is trying to fool everyone.

Rishi Sunak created history by becoming the first Indian-origin to be appointed as the prime minister of the United Kingdom. In his first call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two leaders discussed about closing a balanced free-trade deal between both countries. After the conversation with Mr Sunak, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Glad to speak to Rishi Sunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA."