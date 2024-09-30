"Borders Drawn By Politicians": When Diljit Dosanjh Met Fan From Pakistan

A heartwarming gesture by popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has been winning hearts. He met one of his fans during his "Dil-luminati Tour" in Manchester and gifted her a box of shoes. On learning that she was from Pakistan, he gave a priceless and powerful message of love and peace.

"Hindustan and Pakistan are the same for me. Punjabis have love for all in their hearts. The borders are drawn by politicians. Punjabis don't care, Punjabis love everyone," he said amid a thunderous round of applause.

"I welcome those who have come from my country India and also those who have come from Pakistan," Mr Dosanjh, dressed in an all-black traditional Punjabi attire, addressed the crowd gathered to see him perform.

Another video of the singer went viral recently when he introduced his mother and sister at the Manchester show.

He interacted with the audience gathered at the Co-op Live internal arena on Saturday night as he sang his popular track "Hass Hass". Unexpectedly, the singer then held an elderly woman's hand and raised it in the air before declaring through the microphone: "By the way, this is my mom".

Mr Dosanjh's mother became emotional as he bowed in front of her and hugged her through the barricades.

He then pointed towards his sister: "She is my sister. My family is also here today."

Diljit Dosanjh, known for songs such as "GOAT", "Mombattiye", "Proper Patola", and "Do You Know?" will visit India next month to kick off the "Dil-Luminati Tour" on October 26 in New Delhi.