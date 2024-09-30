Advertisement

"Borders Drawn By Politicians": When Diljit Dosanjh Met Fan From Pakistan

Another video of Diljit Dosanjh went viral recently when he introduced his mother and sister at the Manchester show.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Borders Drawn By Politicians": When Diljit Dosanjh Met Fan From Pakistan
Diljit Dosanjh gave a priceless and powerful message of love and peace.

A heartwarming gesture by popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has been winning hearts. He met one of his fans during his "Dil-luminati Tour" in Manchester and gifted her a box of shoes. On learning that she was from Pakistan, he gave a priceless and powerful message of love and peace.

"Hindustan and Pakistan are the same for me. Punjabis have love for all in their hearts. The borders are drawn by politicians. Punjabis don't care, Punjabis love everyone," he said amid a thunderous round of applause.

"I welcome those who have come from my country India and also those who have come from Pakistan," Mr Dosanjh, dressed in an all-black traditional Punjabi attire, addressed the crowd gathered to see him perform.

Another video of the singer went viral recently when he introduced his mother and sister at the Manchester show.

He interacted with the audience gathered at the Co-op Live internal arena on Saturday night as he sang his popular track "Hass Hass". Unexpectedly, the singer then held an elderly woman's hand and raised it in the air before declaring through the microphone: "By the way, this is my mom".

Mr Dosanjh's mother became emotional as he bowed in front of her and hugged her through the barricades.

He then pointed towards his sister: "She is my sister. My family is also here today."

Diljit Dosanjh, known for songs such as "GOAT", "Mombattiye", "Proper Patola", and "Do You Know?" will visit India next month to kick off the "Dil-Luminati Tour" on October 26 in New Delhi.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Diljit Dosanjh, Dil-luminati Tour
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Two-Thirds Of Buildings In Gaza Damaged Since War Began Last Year: UN
"Borders Drawn By Politicians": When Diljit Dosanjh Met Fan From Pakistan
Finland Zoo To Return 2 Giant Pandas To China Because They Are Too Expensive To Keep
Next Article
Finland Zoo To Return 2 Giant Pandas To China Because They Are Too Expensive To Keep
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com