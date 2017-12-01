WhatsApp Service Resumes After Worldwide Outage

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Popular messaging app WhatsApp said on Thursday that users around the world had been unable to access its service for a brief period, but that access for its 1 billion daily users had since resumed.The outage was most acute in northern Europe and Brazil but lasted less than an hour, according to downdetector.com, which tracks disruptions across telecommunications services.California-based WhatsApp, which Facebook Inc purchased for $19 billion in 2014, is among the most popular messaging services in the world.(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)