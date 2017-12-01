WhatsApp Service Resumes After Worldwide Outage

California-based WhatsApp, which Facebook Inc purchased for $19 billion in 2014, is among the most popular messaging services in the world.

World | | Updated: December 01, 2017 02:12 IST
The WhatsApp outage lasted less than an hour, but was most acute in Northern Europe and Brazil

San Francisco:  Popular messaging app WhatsApp said on Thursday that users around the world had been unable to access its service for a brief period, but that access for its 1 billion daily users had since resumed.

The outage was most acute in northern Europe and Brazil but lasted less than an hour, according to downdetector.com, which tracks disruptions across telecommunications services.

(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

