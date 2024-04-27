WhatsApp Is Green Now: What Is The Reason Behind The Change?

The app's recent change in colour scheme has stirred up conversations among its users.

WhatsApp's updates, no matter how minor, often attract significant attention due to its widespread usage. The app's recent change in colour scheme has stirred up conversations among its users. Previously known for its blue theme, the app has now adopted a new green colour, a move that has divided opinions among its vast user base.

People, in India, can also see the change in their apps. If you have recently noticed the green interface on your app, be assured that you are not alone.

Why is WhatsApp green now?

Meta, the owner of WhatsApp, aims to deliver a "modern, new experience" through these changes and “make it more accessible as well as easier to use."

The company, in a statement, said that they had changed how WhatsApp “looks and feels, including spacing, colours, icons and more.”

What are the changes?

The update will be noticeable to both iOS and Android users, with Android users seeing a shift in shade from the previous green.

iPhones, which had a blue colour scheme in WhatsApp, will see that everything from the status bar to the chat-list window has transformed the recent design change. Even the links shared within the app now appear in green instead of blue.

Android users will also see subtle adjustments to the dark mode, which will become even darker, while light mode will offer improved readability with added space.

Beyond the colour change, WhatsApp has implemented other updates intended to improve its user experience. WhatsApp recently came under scrutiny for capitalising some of its words in its messaging indicators. Some users noticed a change where the first letters of "online" and "typing" were capitalised to "Online" and "Typing" respectively. The change, noticed on both Android and iOS, had sparked significant discussions online.