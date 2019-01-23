WhatsApp Crashes Temporarily, Over A Billion Users Affected: Report

Many of the over 1.5 billion users, both on Android and iOS, were unable to log into their app on Tuesday

Twitterverse went into a tizzy late on Tuesday when the popular messaging application WhatsApp broke down, much to the dismay of users worldwide.

"When you clear the data, cache, restart your phone, uninstall & reinstall the app but #WhatsApp is still down," a Twitter user posted on Tuesday (local time).

When you clear the data, cache, restart your phone, uninstall & reinstall the app but #WhatsApp is still down ???? pic.twitter.com/5lo5I86eQU - Shuj (@DrakesWriter1) January 22, 2019

"WhatsApp was down and I had to go out and get milk and everything HOW DID I SURVIVE THIS!!! MIRACLE," another WhatsApp user tweeted.

WhatsApp was down and I had to go out and get milk and everything HOW DID I SURVIVE THIS!!! MIRACLE ???? - Sean.....nnnnnnnn (@arcangel_uk) January 22, 2019

"And Again #whatsappdown. Can you try doing this in morning time, will save me from family good morning texts," an Indian user opined.

And Again #whatsappdown. Can you try doing this in morning time, will save me from family good morning texts.@WhatsApp - Amrut Mhatre (@amrutmhatre90) January 22, 2019

Many of the over 1.5 billion users, both on Android and iOS, were unable to log into their app on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI. The reason behind the snag is yet to be announced by the company.

Moreover, the outage comes just a few hours after the messenger announced that it would be curbing the number of forwards for users worldwide - a policy which was already in place for India. The move is aimed at limiting hoaxes and rumours that lead to violence.

This is not the first time that the messaging app has stopped working. WhatsApp users faced the similar issue twice in 2017 as well.