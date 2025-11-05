What's It Like Inside Elon Musk's xAI Office? Indian-Origin Techie Shares All

An Indian-origin tech professional working at Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI has shared insights into the office atmosphere. Ayush Jaiswal, a member of the Grok team at xAI, described the Palo Alto office as intense but positive in a social media post.

He wrote about the unique culture, saying it had an “incredible amount of intensity” combined with an absence of workplace toxicity or office politics.

“The vibe at the xAI office in Palo Alto is quite unique. Incredible amount of intensity with 0 toxicity or politics. Very unique,” Jaiswal wrote.

Commenting on the post, a user described the atmosphere as a “dream” scenario, writing, "That sounds like a dream. Enjoy the moment and thank you for being part of something that is changing in the world."

While another user called it an “incredible place to work," adding, "That is awesome."

Someone called it a "dream combo." “High intensity without the backstabbing nonsense. Most companies get one or the other—either chill but mediocre, or high-performing but toxic as hell. What's their secret? Hiring people who actually wanna build vs people playing corporate chess?” the user added.

Another wrote, “Wow. That sounds fascinating!”

This is not the first time the billionaire entrepreneur's AI startup has generated online buzz.

Earlier, an engineer at xAI shared about enjoying a freshly made pizza there. This followed a promise from Musk himself to install a “wood-fired pizza oven” right inside the office.

Sharing the picture on X, Eric Jiang wrote, "I love my job." In the picture, the employee was seen holding a deliciously cheesy slice of pizza.

xAI, short for “X Artificial Intelligence”, focuses on AI research, machine learning tools, and projects like the Grok AI chatbot, which is integrated with X.