What Xi Jinping Told Elon Musk About Tesla's Development In China

China's President Xi Jinping told Tesla CEO Elon Musk that he supports Tesla's development in China, according to a statement from the auto maker's Weibo Account on Thursday.

Musk expressed his gratitude, and praised the rapid development of China's new energy vehicle sector, according to the statement.

Xi met Musk on November 15 in San Francisco.

