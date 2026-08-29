"What Will Happen To Him?" Nepal Woman Stays Home With Bedridden Husband Despite Flood Alert

On the morning of August 26, a series of flash floods and mudslides swept through dozens of settlements along a 72-km stretch of Nepal's Trishuli River, leaving a trail of destruction across Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts. As fresh flood warnings continue to raise concern, one woman in Trishuli Bazaar says she cannot leave her home because her husband is bedridden and unable to walk. Once a thriving market town in northern Nepal's Nuwakot district, Trishuli Bazaar is now reduced to slush, debris, ruined homes and devastation.

NDTV journalist Sikta Dev visited the Trishuli Bazaar area after a fresh alert was issued warning of possible flooding in parts of Nepal. Unlike the previous day, when people were waiting for information about missing loved ones, rescue teams and updates about damaged homes and belongings, Trishuli Bazaar was largely silent.

Asked why she had not left the area after receiving the alert, Ms Tamang said, “My husband is old and he is not able to walk. That is why I cannot leave and go to those areas. No matter what happens, I have to stay here.”

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Ms Tamang and her husband had already survived a devastating flood that swept through the area, destroying homes, shops and belongings. She had watched the flood advance while inside her house.

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Now, with another flood warning in place, Ms Tamang faces the same danger again. Her biggest concern is what will happen to her husband if they are forced to evacuate.

Her situation highlights the difficulties faced by vulnerable families who cannot easily reach safer areas during emergencies.

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Dev said urgent arrangements were needed to help people like Ms Tamang and ensure that elderly, bedridden and otherwise vulnerable residents can be moved to safety before flooding occurs.

She also appealed to people to come forward and help families like Ms Tamang's prepare for future emergencies.