Nepal Flash Floods: Boy Waves T-Shirt, Climbs Onto Hovering Helicopter To Survive

A dramatic video from Nepal shows a boy stranded on the roof of a house during flash floods, desperately waving his T-shirt to attract the attention of a rescue helicopter. The boy can be seen in the footage, standing on the roof and repeatedly waving his T-shirt after spotting the approaching chopper. The house appears to be surrounded by fast-flowing floodwater, leaving him with few options to escape.

The boy then climbs onto the roof and continues waving his T-shirt towards the sky. It appears to be the only signal he has to alert rescuers to his location.

A Nepal Army helicopter eventually moves close to the house and hovers above the roof. As the aircraft gets closer, the boy appears to guide it towards the edge of the building.

He first grabs hold of the helicopter's landing skid. He then reaches for the hand of an army personnel sitting in the aircraft. With the soldier's help, the boy manages to pull himself up and climb aboard the helicopter.

Watch the video here:

The tense rescue leaves people watching the operation holding their breath. Moments after the boy is safely pulled aboard, those watching can be heard cheering and clapping in relief.

The footage has since gone viral on social media and has also been shown on television, drawing attention to the dramatic rescue amid devastating flash floods in Nepal.

The video captures one of the many deadly and desperate rescue efforts taking place as people stranded by disastrous flash floods seek to reach safety.

The video has also become a talking point across social media platforms, with users praising the skill of the Nepal Army helicopter crew and reacting to the dramatic rescue.

"Respect for the Nepali helicopter pilots. Some real skill on display there," one user wrote.

"That was a jaw-dropping moment seen across the world. Glad they were able to reach him," another user commented.